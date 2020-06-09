NBC Sports' Purchase Of EZLinks Deserves Antitrust Scrutiny

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Few missions are as important to the U.S. antitrust agencies as preventing anti-competitive mergers. But sometimes, for whatever reason, anti-competitive mergers do slip under the agencies' radar. Though a merger may have closed without being thoroughly vetted, the antitrust agencies have jurisdiction to challenge any transaction that may substantially lessen competition. Indeed, the Federal Trade Commission[1] and the U.S. Department of Justice[2] have a strong record of challenging and unwinding consummated mergers that raise serious competition concerns. As the role of technology in the economy grows more important every day, the antitrust agencies have stepped up their efforts to investigate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS