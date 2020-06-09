Calif. City Used 'Kitchen Sink Attack' In $31M Cleanup Case

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A development company trying to hold a California city liable for part of a $31 million environmental lawsuit says the local government is trying to substitute its own facts into the record and using "head-scratching arguments" in an attempt to avoid payment. Friends of Riverside Airport LLC told a federal court Monday that the city of Riverside is skirting legal arguments about its potential liability under development contracts for the contaminated 64-acre property and instead is trying to spin an alternate version of the facts. The group is trying to develop the site into residences and wants the city to pay...

