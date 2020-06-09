Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. City Used 'Kitchen Sink Attack' In $31M Cleanup Case

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A development company trying to hold a California city liable for part of a $31 million environmental lawsuit says the local government is trying to substitute its own facts into the record and using "head-scratching arguments" in an attempt to avoid payment.

Friends of Riverside Airport LLC told a federal court Monday that the city of Riverside is skirting legal arguments about its potential liability under development contracts for the contaminated 64-acre property and instead is trying to spin an alternate version of the facts. The group is trying to develop the site into residences and wants the city to pay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!