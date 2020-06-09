States' SALT Cap Suit Should Be Barred, 2nd Circ. Told

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit by four states contesting the $10,000 limit on the deduction for state and local taxes should have been barred for running afoul of a law preventing challenges to federal tax collections, the U.S. government told the Second Circuit. A New York federal judge last year correctly found that New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland failed to prove to a district court that the $10,000 limit on the SALT deduction enacted by the 2017 federal tax reform law violated the U.S. Constitution, the government said in a Monday filing. However, the states' arguments shouldn't have been considered by the...

