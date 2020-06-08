Alleged Ghosn Escape Helpers Fight Extradition To Japan

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A former Green Beret and his son wanted by Japan for allegedly smuggling disgraced former Nissan Motors chief Carlos Ghosn out of the country told a Massachusetts federal court Monday that they didn't commit a crime in Japan and shouldn't be extradited. Michael L. Taylor, 59, and his son Peter M. Taylor, 27, claim that bail jumping is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, enabling another person to jump bail is also not a crime. Further, this "non-offense" described in the U.S. extradition complaint is not among the offenses Japan alleges in its warrant. "Here is where the story ends,"...

