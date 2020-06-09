11th Circ. Asked To Revive FCRA Suit Against Dish

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- An identity theft victim asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to revive her suit against Dish Networks LLC for allegedly breaching a previous settlement agreement and the Fair Credit Reporting Act by requesting her credit reports when checking two fraudulent applications for Dish accounts. In oral arguments held by telephone, attorney Kaelyn Steinkraus told an Eleventh Circuit panel that the district court erred in granting summary judgment to Dish and ending her client Peri Domante's suit against the television provider, which she says invaded Domante's privacy when it made two unauthorized inquiries into her credit in 2017 and 2018. The lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS