DOI Approves 2 Okla. Tribes' Gaming Compacts

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma's governor announced Monday that his new gambling compacts with the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and Comanche Nation received federal approval, while he's still locked in a dispute with other state officials and tribes over his authority to enter new compacts that allow the types of gaming that state law prohibits. Tribes have since blasted Stitt's celebration of the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision on the compacts, which Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and other state officials argue are voided by the governor's lack of authority under the state's constitution to enter agreements that include sports betting. The governor said the DOI's...

