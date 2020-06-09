Greens Say Trump Infrastructure Order Puts Species At Risk

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Conservationists on Tuesday said they planned to sue President Donald Trump over his recent executive order instructing agency heads to sidestep environmental reviews for infrastructure projects, saying the action imperils endangered species. The June 4 executive order instructs federal agencies to use "emergency authorities" in the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws that mandate environmental reviews for projects so that they can receive a green light quickly and boost the economy, which has been severely hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. But the Center for Biological Diversity said the order is a "rubber-stamp" for fossil fuel pipelines, oil and gas drilling and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS