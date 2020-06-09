SeaWorld Slapped With $3.3M Roller Coaster Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A construction company hired by SeaWorld to build a new roller coaster at its San Diego location is now accusing the theme park of withholding almost $3.3 million in payments while the park is closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a lawsuit. Level 10 Construction LP sued Sea World LLC on Monday in California federal court for allegedly refusing to pay about $3.3 million for its work on an upcoming roller coaster ride and said the theme park isn't allowed to put off paying the contractor while it's closed for business, according to the suit. "The contract provided that...

