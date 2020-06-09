Wash. Says Coal Permit Fight Would Waste High Court's Time

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Washington state said Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court has no basis to weigh in on its denial of a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility, despite Montana and Wyoming's claims the move is unconstitutional. Montana and Wyoming are seeking to leapfrog a constitutional fight already taking place in the lower courts by asking the high court for original jurisdiction over Washington's rejection of a Clean Water Act Section 401 permit for Lighthouse Resources Inc.'s coal export project, but Washington told the Supreme Court in a brief Monday that there's "no reason for this court to waste its...

