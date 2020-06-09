Texas Gas Co. Can't Pin Buyer's Remorse On DOI, Court Told

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A pipeline company owned by billionaire Red McCombs can't sue the U.S. Department of the Interior for approving a pipeline assets sale it had previously requested, the government told a Texas federal court. The government urged the court Monday to deny Houston-based Kinetica Partners LLC's bid for summary judgment in its suit accusing the DOI of unlawfully assigning it 12 expired rights of way from Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co., a unit of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP. The agency told the court Kinetica's injury is "self-inflicted" because it agreed to acquire the pipelines it now says it has no use for...

