Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Agentra Says It Never Cleared Final 'Hurdle' On Robocall Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- An unsigned settlement over unsolicited robocalls hawking Agentra insurance never cleared the Third Circuit's final "hurdle" because Agentra never acknowledged or represented that it had agreed to the settlement's terms, an attorney for the insurer told a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday.

Without a signed term sheet or a settlement conference before the court, a proposed class of consumers pestered by a third party's solicitations couldn't enforce the proposed $275,000 settlement agreement, since Third Circuit precedents have held that there needs to be some extra step in order to bind both parties, William S. Richmond of Platt Cheema Richmond PLLC told U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!