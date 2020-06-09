Agentra Says It Never Cleared Final 'Hurdle' On Robocall Deal

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- An unsigned settlement over unsolicited robocalls hawking Agentra insurance never cleared the Third Circuit's final "hurdle" because Agentra never acknowledged or represented that it had agreed to the settlement's terms, an attorney for the insurer told a Pennsylvania federal court Tuesday. Without a signed term sheet or a settlement conference before the court, a proposed class of consumers pestered by a third party's solicitations couldn't enforce the proposed $275,000 settlement agreement, since Third Circuit precedents have held that there needs to be some extra step in order to bind both parties, William S. Richmond of Platt Cheema Richmond PLLC told U.S....

