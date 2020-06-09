NJ Landlord Can't Regain Control Of Dilapidated Building

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appellate panel said Tuesday that a trial court was right to strip control of an apartment complex from its owner and prevent him from collecting rental payments following a series of code violations that put the health and safety of tenants at risk. In a suit against property owner Zaky Tadros from Union City, New Jersey, the three-judge panel affirmed now-retired Superior Court Judge Barry P. Sarkisian's rulings appointing a receiver for the building, approving the receiver's final plan and awarding the municipality about $42,000 in attorney fees and costs. On Tadros' appeal of those rulings, the...

