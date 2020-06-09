Texas Panel Told To Undo $2M Fee Award In Family Dispute

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- Three brothers who won a messy dispute over control of a family business waited too long after a jury trial to request $2 million in attorney fees and the award must be undone, two other brothers have argued to a Houston appellate court. David and Bruce Hotze's attorney told a panel of justices from the Fourteenth Court of Appeals Tuesday that no evidence supported the reasonableness or necessity of the fees and that the award thus cannot stand. The three brothers, Mark, Richard, and Dr. Steven Hotze, a conservative Houston activist, were accused by David and Bruce Hotze of fraud, theft,...

