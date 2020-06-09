Jackson Lewis Atty Escapes Journalist's Biased Firing Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A Texas state judge tossed out an investigative journalist's claims that a Jackson Lewis PC attorney helped his former employer fabricate reasons to fire him, noting the journalist failed to respond to the attorney's bid to have the suit dismissed. Travis County district judge Lora Livingston ruled in favor of Jackson Lewis' William Davis on Monday, affirming the Dallas office principal's argument that Brian Collister, formerly of Austin's KXAN-TV, made the same claims against him in a number of other forums, only to have them dismissed each time. Davis said in a statement provided to Law360 that he and the firm...

