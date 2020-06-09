Hyatt Escapes Consumers' Resort Fee Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday permanently tossed proposed class claims that Hyatt Hotels Corp. tacks on unlawfully deceptive "resort fees" that aren't included in hotel rooms' base prices, saying reasonable consumers would catch the charge before reserving their rooms. U.S. District Judge John Blakey said the allegations in Eric Washington and Joann Couvion's first amended complaint dispel any notion that Hyatt unlawfully lures customers into booking resort rooms by leaving its resort fees out of its initial booking quotes. Consumers see initial quotes that start "from" a certain price, indicating a minimum charge, and Hyatt describes applicable resort fees after...

