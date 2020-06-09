DC Circ. Strikes Down FLRA's Narrowed Bargaining Rule

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 12:58 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday reversed a Federal Labor Relations Authority decision that limited federal agencies' obligations to negotiate new policies with their workers' unions, saying the FLRA didn't explain why it pivoted on what constitutes a change to "conditions of employment." The three-judge panel set aside a precedent-shifting FLRA ruling that federal employers must bargain over rules that change "conditions of employment" but not necessarily those that only alter "working conditions," calling its explanation of this distinction "arbitrary and capricious." The decision reversed a ruling that U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not have to negotiate a stricter inspection policy...

