Apple, Samsung Sued Over 'Slide-To-Unlock' Patents In WDTX

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A small smartphone company has lodged patent lawsuits against Apple and Samsung over the "slide-to-unlock" feature in their devices, several years after the company's technology played a part in the tech giants' patent war. In two new lawsuits filed Monday in the Western District of Texas, Neonode Smartphone LLC alleges that Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy line of products infringe its patented touchscreen technology, saying that the companies were aware of its patents due to earlier litigation between them. They have "never been, and [are] not now, licensed under the patent[s], and [have] never been authorized by any owner of the patent[s]...

