Insurer Off The Hook For Ill. Nightclub's $3M Judgment

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Markel International Insurance Co. has no duty to defend a Chicago nightclub and its owner in a lawsuit over an incident that led to the death of one of its customers and a $3 million judgment, an Illinois appellate court held Tuesday. Reversing a lower court, the Illinois Appellate Court said the allegations against nightclub Carolyn's Lounge "do not even potentially fall within the policy's coverage." Carolyn's had a general commercial liability insurance policy with Markel that included coverage for "bodily injury," limiting the insurance for each occurrence to $1 million. But it also included exclusions for "assault and battery" and...

