NYC School Agents' $28M OT Deal With City Gets Judge's OK

Law360, New York (June 10, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge has signed off on a $28 million settlement for nearly 3,900 New York City public school safety agents employed by the New York Police Department who complained they were not properly compensated for wages and overtime. In an order docketed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield approved payouts for workers, including named plaintiff Rhakeema Worley, in a Fair Labor Standards Act deal. "Recognizing that … there is no admission of liability by defendant, the settlement agreement reflects a fair, reasonable, and appropriate compromise deemed in the best interest of the parties and is in accordance with...

