Brooklyn Inmates Lose Virus Release Bid, Lacking Evidence

Law360, New York (June 9, 2020, 12:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied a request to release inmates at a Brooklyn federal detention center on Tuesday, ruling that despite deficiencies in the prison's COVID-19 response, officials there likely did not act with "deliberate indifference" to the health threat.In a 62-page order, U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner denied a preliminary injunction request by inmates at Metropolitan Detention Center due to inept medical care they claim amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, reasoning that the prison actually took aggressive steps to combat the spread of the virus.Only one inmate has been hospitalized and none have died, the judge noted."Based on the record from a two-day evidentiary hearing, I conclude that petitioners have not shown a clear likelihood that MDC officials have acted with deliberate indifference to substantial risks in responding to COVID-19," Judge Kovner ruled. "Rather than being indifferent to the virus, MDC officials have recognized COVID-19 as a serious threat and responded aggressively."The judge's decision came after a lengthy hearing where shethat the inmates had presented sufficient evidence to meet the high bar required to show a constitutional violation.The inmates are represented by Alexander A. Reinert and Betsy R. Ginsberg of Yeshiva University's Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, and Katherine Rosenfeld and O. Andrew F. Wilson of Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP The government is represented by James R. Cho, Seth D. Eichenholtz, Joseph A. Marutollo and Paulina Stamatelos of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.The case is Chunn et al. v. Edge, case number 1:20-cv-01590, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York --Editing by Katherine Rautenberg.

