FCC Floats $225M Fine Over Spoofed Health Insurance Calls

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday floated its largest to date fine against a robocaller that allegedly copped the caller IDs of the likes of Cigna, Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield to sell health plans from lower-profile providers. The $225 million fine — announced during the agency's monthly meeting that was held virtually — targets two men, John C. Spiller and Jakob A. Mears, and their businesses Rising Eagle and JSquared Telecom, which allegedly facilitated 1 billion illegal robocalls. "The robocalls misled consumers into thinking that the calls were from well-known and reputable health insurance providers," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai...

