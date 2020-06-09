Fed Circ. Overturns 'Unreasonable' Claim Against Army Corps

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit overturned a decision granting an Army Corps of Engineers construction contractor additional compensation after it had to drill deeper building foundations than it expected, saying Tuesday that an appeals board wrongly ignored the company's "unreasonable" position. Although John C. Grimberg Co. Inc.'s expectation that it wouldn't have to drill deep into bedrock based on a limited boring sample may not have been as unreasonable as the Corps' position that the company should have relied on boring data gathered hundreds of feet away from the construction site, an equitable adjustment to a contract requires a contractor to have a...

