DuPont Seeks To Toss ERISA Pension Liability Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- DuPont is urging a California federal judge to toss a suit claiming it used a series of corporate transactions to foist pension liability on a spun-off company, arguing the court already found that the business deals didn't implicate a responsibility under ERISA. DuPont de Nemours Inc., spinoff Corteva and other parties on Monday moved to dismiss with prejudice an amended Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from a proposed class of DuPont retirees. The companies pointed out that U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers already found that the retirees didn't show how DuPont's 2015 merger with Dow Chemical and subsequent split...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS