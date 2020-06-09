NY Collection Law Firm Calls For Merging Dueling CFPB Suits

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A New York debt collection law firm battling a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigation said Tuesday it wants to consolidate and pause their dueling court fights, telling a federal judge that the cases overlap too much to proceed separately and should wait for the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on the CFPB's constitutionality. In a premotion letter, the Law Offices of Crystal Moroney PC outlined plans to ask U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas to combine its suit, which accuses the CFPB of a "lawless investigatory rampage," with the agency's latest attempt to enforce an administrative subpoena against the New City, New...

