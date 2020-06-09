Grubhub Hit With Injury Suit After Driver Runs Over Woman

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Chicago woman suffered a broken pelvis and several other severe injuries after a Grubhub driver struck her and ran her over while angrily leaving a restaurant, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Illinois state court. Bijan Choya Early, 24, claims driver Aamir Mohammed was acting as Grubhub Inc.'s agent when he began driving away from Ms. T's Southern Fried Chicken without sounding his horn or ensuring that she wasn't in his car's path before pulling off. She alleges she's suffered a broken pelvis, two broken arms, two broken legs and significant nerve damage from the May 15 incident, which...

