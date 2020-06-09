Hawaii Telecom Wants $200M FCC Suit In Fed. Claims Court

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- After being turned away by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, a telecommunications company is asking the Federal Circuit to force that court to hear its $200 million case challenging a Federal Communications Commission decision to cut funding for a project in the Hawaiian homelands. Despite a finding that Sandwich Isles Communications Inc.'s case is essentially an appeal of an agency order, placing it under the purview of the D.C. Circuit, the telecom maintained on Monday that it has a takings claim that belongs before the court that rejected it. "SIC filed its claim in the right court at the right...

