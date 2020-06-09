New FCC Subsidy Fund Contemplates Broadband Satellites

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday moved forward with a framework to distribute up to $16 billion in rural broadband subsidies and left the door open for satellite broadband companies to qualify for the handouts. The agency's vote along party lines solidifies the first of two distribution phases for the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which is set to disburse a total of $20.4 billion to rural broadband providers over a decade. While the FCC's two Democrats expressed concerns that the agency is rushing out the first tranche of funding without first verifying and correcting information on where new broadband connections are needed, Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS