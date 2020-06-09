Fluoride In Water Is 'Endangering' Children's IQs, Judge Told

Law360, San Francisco (June 9, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Fluoride is a human developmental neurotoxin that lowers children's IQ levels, a Harvard University epidemiologist warned during a California federal bench trial Tuesday, testifying on behalf of nonprofit groups seeking to force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to ban adding fluoride to 200 million Americans' drinking water. "The current exposure levels are way too high" when it comes to fluoride in U.S. drinking water, expert witness Dr. Philippe Grandjean testified, adding that the exposure levels are "endangering the next generation's intelligence" and, by extension, their economic earning potential and societal contributions. Grandjean, who specializes in the effects of neurotoxins on children's...

