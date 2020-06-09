PennEast Tells Justices 3rd Circ. Ruling Nullifies Federal Law

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Developers of the $1 billion PennEast Pipeline on Tuesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Third Circuit's ruling that the project can't seize land owned by New Jersey, arguing the decision effectively invalidates the Natural Gas Act. The Natural Gas Act can't be interpreted to exclude state property from seizure for pipeline projects because Congress intended to authorize the condemnation of all property necessary to construct a project approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC said. New Jersey has argued the Third Circuit correctly concluded that the Natural Gas Act doesn't trump the Garden State's...

