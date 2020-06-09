'This Has To Stop,' 4th Circ. Says In Qualified Immunity Ruling

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel on Tuesday upended a West Virginia federal court's decision to cite the doctrine of qualified immunity in granting a quick victory to the city of Martinsburg in a case over an allegedly wrongful police killing, with the appellate judges declaring, "This has to stop." The three-judge panel highlighted the unrest over police violence that is sweeping the nation as it handed down its decision in the case brought by the estate of Wayne Jones, a black homeless man who was killed in 2013 by Martinsburg police officers. "Before the ink dried on this opinion, the FBI opened...

