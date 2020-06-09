Kessler Topaz Named Lead Counsel In Becton Securities Suit

Law360 (June 9, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP was appointed lead counsel Tuesday in a proposed New Jersey federal court securities class action accusing medical technology manufacturer Becton Dickinson & Co. of failing to disclose software issues with its medical devices. Kessler Topaz's client, Industriens Pensionsforsikring A/S, alleges that it sustained the most losses, about $829,000, of any of those vying for lead plaintiff status. The firm, along with liaison counsel Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello PC, are "highly qualified," U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler said. "Both firms have extensive experience in litigating securities class actions, and their work in...

