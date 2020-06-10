FBI To Retain Outside Firm To Improve Warrant Protocols

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation will retain an outside consulting firm to aid agency efforts to ensure its surveillance warrant applications are accurate, following a report that criticized errors in the request to track former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The agency disclosed the plans in another follow-up to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court's rare demand that it explain how it is strengthening its procedures to ensure the accuracy and completeness of its Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications. The FISC filing was dated May 22 but released Tuesday. According to the filing, the FBI will seek a consulting firm with expertise...

