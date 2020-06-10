Terminal Owner Doesn't Deserve $3M For Oil Spill, Court Told

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A contractor held partially liable for a Los Angeles oil spill has urged a federal court to reduce a $3 million verdict an oil terminal owner won, arguing the owner only paid a 12th of the cleanup costs out of pocket while the rest was covered by insurance. CMAC Construction asked a California federal court Tuesday to cut the $3 million judgment against it in favor of Vopak Americas down to $250,000, saying Vopak can only recoup funds it personally shelled out. In January, a federal jury found Vopak and CMAC equally responsible for the oil spill that happened when open valves on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS