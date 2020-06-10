Venezuelan Ambassador Says 2020 Bonds Are Invalid

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Venezuela's U.S. ambassador is urging a New York federal court not to allow the holders of some $1.68 billion in bonds issued by its state-owned oil company to foreclose on a majority share in Citgo, saying President Nicolás Maduro violated Venezuelan law when he put up the U.S.-based oil giant as collateral. Carlos Vecchio told the court in a Tuesday letter that the bonds, set to mature this year, were issued as part of an "illegal and unconstitutional" transaction orchestrated by Maduro aimed at circumventing a requirement that the deal be approved by Venezuela's National Assembly since it involved a national...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS