3rd Circ. Rejects Kohl's, Capital One Credit Card Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Pennsylvania federal judge's decision and refused to revive a proposed class action against Kohl's Department Stores and Capital One that alleged customers were harmed by a change in its credit card policy. In a nonprecedential opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the decision by U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania's Eastern District to grant summary judgement for Kohl's and Capital One. From 2006 to 2017, customers who applied for a Kohl's private-label credit card also bought Kohl's Account Ease — or KAE — a product that would cancel a customer's account balance up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS