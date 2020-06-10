Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Rejects Kohl's, Capital One Credit Card Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upheld a Pennsylvania federal judge's decision and refused to revive a proposed class action against Kohl's Department Stores and Capital One that alleged customers were harmed by a change in its credit card policy.

In a nonprecedential opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the decision by U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone in Pennsylvania's Eastern District to grant summary judgement for Kohl's and Capital One.

From 2006 to 2017, customers who applied for a Kohl's private-label credit card also bought Kohl's Account Ease — or KAE — a product that would cancel a customer's account balance up to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!