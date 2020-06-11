NJ Justices Say Jury Switch Not OK After Partial Verdict

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the replacement of a juror after a partial verdict constitutes an unfair trial, ordering a new trial for a man prosecutors have accused of murder. The trial court ruling came in a 2016 murder and weapons possession trial in which a jury notified the judge it had reached a partial verdict. After a member of the group who had vacation plans was excused, the judge "reconstituted" the group by adding an alternate and sending the new mix of people back with directions to start deliberations over from scratch. "Quite simply, substitution is impermissible,"...

