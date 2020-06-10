No 'Glue' Binding Wilderness Therapy Class, Judge Says

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge declined to certify a class action alleging UnitedHealthcare improperly refused to pay for programs that use outdoor activities to treat young people's mental health issues, saying the proposed class wasn't cohesive enough to move forward. U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer on Tuesday denied a motion by a pair of Texas residents for class certification in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging the insurer should have covered the so-called wilderness therapy program for their son. While the proposed class argued UnitedHealthcare uniformly excluded coverage for wilderness therapy based on it being experimental, Judge Nuffer said...

