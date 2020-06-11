Ex-Estate Atty Can't Beat Conviction For $1.5M Client Theft

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey estate attorney who bilked clients out of $1.5 million lost his bid to vacate his 26-year sentence Wednesday, as a state appeals court ruled that his punishment wasn't excessive given the duration of his crimes and the number of victims. The three-judge Appellate Division panel's decision handed a defeat to Joseph J. Talafous Jr., whose five victims included a young boy who lost his father. The panel reasoned that the sentence, which consisted of consecutive terms, comported with the New Jersey Supreme Court's 1985 decision in State v. Yarbough because the crimes had separate victims and went...

