NJ Court Nixes Target's Bid To Reduce Workers' Comp Award

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has nixed Target Corp.'s bid to cut a workers' compensation award for a former employee, rejecting the company's argument that a judge improperly revisited the compensation amount after a settlement. The appellate panel on Wednesday upheld a compensation judge's January 2019 order increasing Esperanza Calero's award following a lower settlement between the parties in 2016, saying the retail giant presented no evidence at a hearing on the matter to justify voiding the judge's reconstruction of Calero's wages. The two-judge panel noted that "a judge of compensation has inherent authority to open judgments or orders in...

