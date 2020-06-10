Arnold & Porter Guides $50M Credit Agricole NYC Hotel Loan

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A Credit Agricole Group banking arm has loaned $50 million for a hotel on Madison Avenue in Manhattan, with Arnold & Porter working on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank is for 981 and 987 Madison Avenue, where the Carlyle Hotel is located, and the borrower is Hotel Carlyle Owners Corp. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Wednesday indicate that Jeffrey Kapner of Arnold & Porter worked on the deal, although it was unclear what role he played. Kapner couldn't immediately be reached for comment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS