Republican Sens. Urge FCC To Narrow Online Liability Shield

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Four GOP senators are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to closely scrutinize rules interpreting an online liability shield for web platforms, an action that agency Republicans have indicated openness to. In a Tuesday letter, Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, and Josh Hawley of Missouri wrote that the FCC has leeway to further define how a law that calls for forums like Twitter and Facebook to lightly moderate their content in "good faith" should be applied. The missive follows an executive order released in late May that urges the FCC to clarify under...

