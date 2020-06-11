Republican Sen. Urges FTC Probe Into New TikTok Competitor

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has called on the Federal Trade Commission to open an inquiry into a new app that closely resembles TikTok, suggesting it may not be abiding by children's online privacy rules and has "substantial" ties to the Chinese Communist Party. In a letter to the agency Wednesday, Hawley said there's "good reason to suspect" that the app Zynn, which launched in early May, may not meet requirements of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, considering its similarities to TikTok. He noted that TikTok agreed to pay a $5.7 million fine in 2019 for illegally collecting children's data in violation of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS