9th Circ. OKs VA Doc's Trial Win In Leg Amputation Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a bench verdict for the defense in a suit accusing a Veterans Affairs doctor of causing a veteran's leg to be amputated after a surgery-linked infection, saying the trial judge did not err by finding the patient's expert was not credible. A three-judge Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday upheld U.S. District Judge Stanley Allen Bastian's verdict in favor of the federal government in a suit accusing Dr. Daniel Sim of negligently clearing U.S. Navy veteran Patrick Brotherton for outside surgery on a mishealed ankle bone, which led to an infection and leg amputation. Judge Bastian ruled...

