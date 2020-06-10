'Incorrigible' Firm Gets $1 Fee Award And Tongue-Lashing

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas plaintiffs firm deserves only $1 in attorney fees for helping workers settle overtime claims against a pipe manufacturer, a federal judge has ruled, while lamenting that he had to give the firm anything because of "incorrigible" billing practices intended to "extort" unearned fees. U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson on Tuesday awarded The Sanford Law Firm PLLC just a buck in attorney fees for the work it performed in helping a proposed class of Welspun Pipes Inc. employees strike a nearly $270,000 deal over claims that they were shorted on compensation, rejecting the firm's request for $96,000 that the...

