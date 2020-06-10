Papa Murphy's Investors' Merger Suit Dismissed, For Now

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday affirmed a magistrate judge's dismissal recommendation for a lawsuit alleging take and bake pizza chain operator Papa Murphy's lowballed its revenues in advance of a $190 million merger. In a June 10 order, U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle agreed to finalize findings made in May by U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Richard Creatura suggesting dismissal of the matter was appropriate because the suit didn't properly detail lead plaintiff Evan Brown's claims that the company deliberately misled investors in an effort to nail down approval for its $190 million April 2019 merger with MTY Food Group...

