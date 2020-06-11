No New Trial For Jockey In Career-Ending Spinal Surgery Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has rebuffed a racehorse jockey's bid for a new trial on his claim that a botched back surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital ended his career, ruling the jockey's failure to bring in a nurse to testify was his own fault. In a 46-page nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel on Wednesday denied the consolidated appeals filed by former jockey John Perez and his ex-wife Rayna Perez, affirming a jury's verdict in favor of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and surgeon Dr. Joseph Maroon. Perez had alleged that Dr. Maroon negligently placed a surgical screw in the wrong...

