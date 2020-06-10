Indictment Aids Claims Against Epstein Estate In Assault Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday nixed much of a sexual assault suit against the estate of deceased financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein but allowed some claims to survive, in part because criminal charges against Epstein rendered the alleged victim's claims timely. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos allowed a battery claim from the woman, a dancer identified as Lisa Doe, to partially survive the dismissal stage because she is mentioned as one of the "minor girls" in an indictment brought against Epstein prior to his death. "The court therefore has no trouble finding that the alleged battery against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS