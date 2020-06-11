Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Victims Groups Latest To Sue Devos Over Sex Assault Rules

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Victims' rights groups on Wednesday joined a host of states and other organizations that have sued the U.S. Department of Education and its secretary Betsy Devos seeking to block new rules that limit schools' responsibilities to investigate sexual harassment claims under Title IX in certain cases.

The Victim Rights Law Center in Boston, Equal Rights Advocates in San Francisco, Legal Voice in Seattle and the Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation filed a complaint in Massachusetts federal court naming Devos, the Education Department and its Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kenneth L. Marcus.

Like three other lawsuits previously filed against Devos and...

