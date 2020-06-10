Contractor Faces $2M In OSHA Fines For 'Egregious' Failings

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed slapping a limited-liability framing contractor with nearly $2 million in fines for exposing employees in its New Jersey facilities to life-threatening safety hazards. New Jersey-based BB Frame LLC, which operates as Frame Q, should cough up $1.99 million for maintaining lax standards for fall protection and ladder safety at four of its worksites in Bergen County, Wednesday's citation said. "This employer's extensive history of egregious disregard for the safety of workers will not be tolerated," OSHA Regional Administrator Richard Mendelson said in a statement. "Employers are required by law to provide...

