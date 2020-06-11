Bernstein, Kessler To Lead Farfetch IPO Action

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A team of lawyers from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP will represent a proposed class of investors in a suit alleging digital designer retail firm Farfetch Ltd. misled the public about the risks it faced in advance of its $750.5 million initial public offering. In a June 10 order, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan named the two class action plaintiffs firms co-lead counsel in the federal securities fraud action in Manhattan at the same time that she appointed the firms' clients, the AM National Pension Fund and Oklahoma Pension and Retirement System,...

